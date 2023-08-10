Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives $212.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,911 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after buying an additional 1,358,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 208.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after buying an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after acquiring an additional 890,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,672,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton stock opened at $217.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.50. Eaton has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $225.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

