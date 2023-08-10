Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives GBX 2,985.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,985.71 ($38.16).

A number of research firms have commented on DPLM. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,400 ($30.67) to GBX 2,550 ($32.59) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($43.45) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Diploma from GBX 3,360 ($42.94) to GBX 3,500 ($44.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

DPLM opened at GBX 3,298 ($42.15) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,065.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,879.20. The company has a market cap of £4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3,444.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,190 ($27.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,326 ($42.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a GBX 16.50 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,789.47%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

