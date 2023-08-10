Analysts Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) PT at $7.88

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.61.
HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 43,555 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 140,042 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.
