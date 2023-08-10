Analysts Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Price Target at $325.53

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $325.53.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,091 shares of company stock valued at $7,185,854. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $337.67 on Monday. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $363.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.70 and a 200 day moving average of $318.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody's will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

