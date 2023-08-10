Brokerages Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) PT at $74.21

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $69.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

