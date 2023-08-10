Analysts Set Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) PT at $69.36

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $68.14 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

