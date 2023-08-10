Brokerages Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) PT at $157.25

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $127.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $172.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 202.17%.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

