Analysts Set Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target at $16.90

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:LEVI opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $39,516.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 652,484 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $11,895,000 after buying an additional 23,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

