Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $220.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Equifax Stock Down 0.5 %

Equifax stock opened at $198.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,680 shares of company stock worth $7,972,615. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $266,095,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,501,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

