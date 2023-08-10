Brokerages Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT at $67.06

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BUD opened at $56.50 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $98.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

