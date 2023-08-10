Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) vs. Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Critical Contrast

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Autohome and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Autohome alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 27.61% 9.03% 7.10% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.01 billion 3.84 $281.97 million $2.25 13.69 Mercurity Fintech $863,438.00 93.24 -$5.64 million N/A N/A

This table compares Autohome and Mercurity Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Autohome and Mercurity Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Autohome currently has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.48%. Given Autohome’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Autohome is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Risk and Volatility

Autohome has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autohome beats Mercurity Fintech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome

(Get Free Report)

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Mercurity Fintech

(Get Free Report)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.