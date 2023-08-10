Comparing Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) & Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS)

Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Free Report) and Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Braskem has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $18.79 billion 0.20 $773.65 million $1.23 7.67 Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$3.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares Braskem and Verde Clean Fuels’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Braskem has higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels.

Profitability

This table compares Braskem and Verde Clean Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem 3.18% 26.96% 3.00% Verde Clean Fuels N/A -144.01% -1.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Braskem and Verde Clean Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 0 0 0 0 N/A Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Braskem beats Verde Clean Fuels on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells polyethylene. The company also produces basic petrochemicals; imports and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Braskem S.A. is a subsidiary of Odebrecht S.A.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

