Head-To-Head Survey: Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) vs. RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) and Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and Savers Value Village’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get RealReal alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -37.00% N/A -30.09% Savers Value Village N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 6 3 0 2.33 Savers Value Village 0 0 8 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for RealReal and Savers Value Village, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

RealReal presently has a consensus price target of $3.18, suggesting a potential upside of 27.11%. Savers Value Village has a consensus price target of $28.29, suggesting a potential upside of 21.14%. Given RealReal’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RealReal is more favorable than Savers Value Village.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RealReal and Savers Value Village’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $603.49 million 0.41 -$196.45 million ($2.27) -1.10 Savers Value Village N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Savers Value Village has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RealReal.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.