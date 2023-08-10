Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $18.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.62.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. 500.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Chegg has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,923,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,131,000 after buying an additional 2,288,020 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Chegg by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,662,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,725 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,893,000 after buying an additional 87,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chegg by 81.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after buying an additional 1,320,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

