StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $15.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on STNE shares. Barclays assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STNE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StoneCo Stock Down 1.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

STNE opened at $13.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,377.00, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.72 million. Research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.