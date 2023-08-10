Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$42.00 at TD Securities

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.50.

Get Parkland alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Parkland

Parkland Stock Performance

About Parkland

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$36.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.42. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$24.25 and a 1 year high of C$37.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.40. The firm has a market cap of C$6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38.

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.