iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to C$95.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins cut iA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.75.

Shares of IAG opened at C$87.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$90.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.36. iA Financial has a one year low of C$67.43 and a one year high of C$93.90.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.19 by C($0.11). iA Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 9.4507187 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total value of C$624,635.90. In other iA Financial news, Director Monique Mercier sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.59, for a total value of C$201,536.54. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total transaction of C$624,635.90. Insiders have sold a total of 14,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,418 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

