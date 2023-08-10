Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.42.

TSE:DBM opened at C$8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$695.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.58. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$609.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$579.93 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.5939394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

