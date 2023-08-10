Contrasting DKSH (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) and CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) and DKSH (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of CRA International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of DKSH shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of CRA International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CRA International and DKSH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRA International 0 0 1 0 3.00 DKSH 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

CRA International presently has a consensus target price of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.96%. Given CRA International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CRA International is more favorable than DKSH.

This table compares CRA International and DKSH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRA International 6.41% 19.73% 7.22% DKSH N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CRA International and DKSH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRA International $608.23 million 1.22 $43.45 million $5.39 19.59 DKSH N/A N/A N/A $154.08 0.46

CRA International has higher revenue and earnings than DKSH. DKSH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRA International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CRA International beats DKSH on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues. The company also offers consulting services, including research and analysis, expert testimony, and support in litigation and regulatory proceedings in the areas of finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting and investigations to corporate clients and attorneys. In addition, it offers management consulting services comprising strategy development, performance improvement, corporate strategy and portfolio analysis, estimation of market demand, new product pricing strategies, valuation of intellectual property and other assets, assessment of competitors' actions, and analysis of new sources of supply. The company serves various industries, including communications and media; consumer, health, and wellness products; energy; entertainment and leisure; financial services; healthcare; life sciences; manufacturing and industries; natural resources; retail and distribution; technology; and transportation. CRA International, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, market insights, marketing, sales, eCommerce, distribution, logistics, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. The Healthcare segment provides various services, such as registration, regulatory, market entry studies, importation, customs clearance, marketing and sales, physical distribution, invoicing, and cash collection services for ethical pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and over-the-counter health products, as well as medical devices. The Consumer Goods segment offers a range of services, including product feasibility studies, registration, importation, customs clearance, marketing and merchandising, sales, warehousing, physical distribution, invoicing, cash collection, and after-sales services for fast moving consumer goods, food services, luxury goods, and fashion and lifestyle products, as well as hair and skin cosmetics. The Performance Materials segment sources, markets, and distributes a range of specialty chemicals and ingredients for the pharmaceutical, personal care, food and beverage, and industrial applications, as well as provides market expansion services for performance materials. The Technology segment offers market expansion services comprising a range of capital investment goods and analytical instruments in the areas of infrastructure, industrial materials and supplies, precision and textile machinery, semiconductors, photovoltaic and electronics, agriculture, and hospitality, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1865 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

