Comparing Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) & NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NICE has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -$16.34 million N/A N/A NICE $2.18 billion 6.45 $265.95 million $4.28 51.64

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and NICE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rego Payment Architectures and NICE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A NICE 0 1 7 0 2.88

NICE has a consensus price target of $247.38, indicating a potential upside of 11.91%. Given NICE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NICE is more favorable than Rego Payment Architectures.

Profitability

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and NICE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rego Payment Architectures -788,422.63% N/A -546.68% NICE 12.80% 12.44% 7.81%

Summary

NICE beats Rego Payment Architectures on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rego Payment Architectures

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides children to make secure and private payments, savings, donations, and investments. The company also focuses on blockchain as a business solution for the retail and consumer packaged goods industries; and provides cloud storage as a service. The company was formerly known as Virtual Piggy, Inc. and changed its name to Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. in February 2017. Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing. The company also provides smart self service solutions that empower organizations to build intelligent automated conversations based on data; and prepared agent solutions and tools enable contact center agents to guide and alert them in real time; complete performance solutions that help organizations to record structured and unstructured customer interaction and transaction data; and NICE Evidencentral, an digital evidence management platform for public safety emergency communications, law enforcement, and criminal justice helps agencies. In addition, it offers X-Sight, is an open and flexible AI-cloud platform for financial crime and compliance; Xceed, a cloud platform for comprehensive AML and fraud prevention for small and mid-sized organizations; data intelligence solutions that enable organizations to turn raw data into comprehensive actionable intelligence to prevent and detect financial crimes; AI and analytics technologies to detect and prevent financial crimes in real-time; money laundering and fraud prevention solutions that help organizations adhere to capital markets compliance and anti-money laundering compliance regulations; intelligent investigations solutions; and self-service solutions that provide organizations with customization and self-development capabilities. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

