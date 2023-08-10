Comparing FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) & Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC)

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) and Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Lyons Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. FNCB Bancorp pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. FNCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lyons Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $58.01 million 2.10 $20.44 million $0.80 7.69 Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Lyons Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FNCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lyons Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyons Bancorp has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Lyons Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 20.01% 13.15% 0.89% Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for FNCB Bancorp and Lyons Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyons Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FNCB Bancorp beats Lyons Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products. It also provides residential mortgage loans, and home equity term loans and lines of credit; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including lines of credit, dealer floor plan lines, equipment loans, vehicle loans, and term loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, automobile financing, lines of credit, and overdraft protection loans; state and political subdivision loans and leases; and purchased loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards; mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; remote deposit capture, merchant, treasury, and purchasing card services; and wealth management services. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About Lyons Bancorp

Lyons Bancorp Inc. operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services. The company also provides mortgage, online and mobile banking, telephone banking, credit and debit card, online cash management, merchant, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer, traveller program, online bill pay, e-statements, money orders, and official checks services. It operates branches in Wayne, Onondaga, Yates, Ontario, Monroe, Seneca, and Cayuga counties, New York. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Lyons, New York.

