Head to Head Review: Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) and Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF)

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) and Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crestwood Equity Partners and Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crestwood Equity Partners $6.00 billion 0.45 $31.30 million $0.93 27.84 Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crestwood Equity Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

52.5% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Crestwood Equity Partners and Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crestwood Equity Partners 3.11% 14.05% 3.71% Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Crestwood Equity Partners and Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crestwood Equity Partners 1 3 4 0 2.38 Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure 0 2 0 0 2.00

Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus price target of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.98%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $1.41, indicating a potential upside of 77.13%. Given Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure is more favorable than Crestwood Equity Partners.

Summary

Crestwood Equity Partners beats Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

(Get Free Report)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin. This segment owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 818 MMcf/d of gathering capacity and 775 MMcf/d of processing capacity; crude oil facilities with approximately 250 MBbls/d of gathering capacity and 496,000 Bbls of storage capacity; and produced water facilities with approximately 421 MBbls/d of gathering and disposal capacity. The Gathering and Processing South segment provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing; and produced water gathering and disposal services to producers in the Delaware basins. This segment owns and operates natural gas facilities with 1.1 Bcf/d of gathering capacity and 613 MMcf/d of processing capacity; crude oil facilities with approximately 90 MBbls/d of gathering capacity; and produced water facilities with approximately 354 MBbls/d of gathering and disposal capacity. The Storage and Logistics segment offers natural gas liquids, crude oil, and natural gas storage, terminal, marketing, and transportation, including rail, truck and pipeline services to producers, refiners, marketers, utilities, and other customers. Crestwood Equity GP LLC serves as the general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Inergy L.P. and changed its name to Crestwood Equity Partners LP in October 2013. Crestwood Equity Partners LP was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

