Critical Analysis: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) & NI (NASDAQ:NODK)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and NI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 5 1 3.00 NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $27.57, suggesting a potential upside of 13.04%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than NI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A NI -17.42% -23.00% -9.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

33.4% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of NI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and NI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.43 $39.40 million N/A N/A NI $324.44 million 0.85 -$53.10 million ($2.78) -4.74

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than NI.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats NI on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About NI

(Get Free Report)

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.