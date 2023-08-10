Financial Survey: TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) versus Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) and Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TPG and Lazard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 9 4 0 2.31 Lazard 0 3 2 0 2.40

TPG presently has a consensus price target of $33.18, indicating a potential upside of 20.78%. Lazard has a consensus price target of $42.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.69%. Given Lazard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lazard is more favorable than TPG.

Dividends

Profitability

TPG pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Lazard pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. TPG pays out -250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lazard pays out -1,111.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lazard has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Lazard is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares TPG and Lazard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG N/A 19.21% 7.12% Lazard 0.07% 30.45% 3.27%

Risk and Volatility

TPG has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazard has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TPG and Lazard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $2.00 billion 4.24 -$56.24 million ($0.32) -85.84 Lazard $2.86 billion 1.32 $357.52 million ($0.18) -185.27

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than TPG. Lazard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Lazard shares are held by institutional investors. 78.7% of TPG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Lazard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lazard beats TPG on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients across various industry areas, including consumers, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, power and energy/infrastructure, and real estate, as well as technology, telecommunication, and media and entertainment. The Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions, and investment and wealth management services in equity and fixed income strategies; asset allocation strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

