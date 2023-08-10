Brokerages Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target at $54.45

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on HALO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,461.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HALO opened at $42.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. The business had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

