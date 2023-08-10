Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Receives $46.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $39.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 507.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 49,255.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,111 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

