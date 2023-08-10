Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $317.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $285.40 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.