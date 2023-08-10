International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives $109.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $63.78 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

