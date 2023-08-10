International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives $109.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.79.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IFF
Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances
International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.5 %
International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $63.78 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.58.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.94%.
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Flavors & Fragrances
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.