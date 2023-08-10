Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $75.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on W shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on W

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $104,207.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,011,863.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,489 shares of company stock worth $7,540,837 in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Trading Down 8.6 %

NYSE W opened at $74.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 3.19.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.