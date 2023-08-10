FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $3.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.74. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ FY2027 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLMT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CLMT opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,059,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,639 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 272.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 106,470 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 354.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

