TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at ATB Capital

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TA. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB upped their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.06.

TSE TA opened at C$13.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.84. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$10.52 and a 12 month high of C$13.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.41. The stock has a market cap of C$3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.05.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

