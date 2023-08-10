TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Industrial Alliance Securities

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.06.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TransAlta
TransAlta Stock Performance
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TransAlta
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.