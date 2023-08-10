TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Industrial Alliance Securities

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.06.

TransAlta stock opened at C$13.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.41. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$10.52 and a twelve month high of C$13.85. The company has a market cap of C$3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.84.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

