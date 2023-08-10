TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TA. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.06.
TransAlta Stock Down 0.1 %
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
