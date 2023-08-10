Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Transcat, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Transcat in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.71 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Transcat Stock Performance

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $730.47 million, a PE ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat has a 12 month low of $65.60 and a 12 month high of $95.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $301,436.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,527.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $431,954.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,498,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $301,436.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,527.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 95.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 41.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Transcat by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

