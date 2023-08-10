Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives GBX 705 Average Price Target from Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 705 ($9.01).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.84) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, July 7th.
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
