Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives GBX 705 Average Price Target from Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 705 ($9.01).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.84) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, July 7th.

PHNX opened at GBX 543.40 ($6.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.58, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 545.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 575.83. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 501 ($6.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 690.40 ($8.82).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

