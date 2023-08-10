Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued on Saturday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASPN. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,394 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,974,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,072,000 after acquiring an additional 555,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 52,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 419,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after buying an additional 766,363 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young purchased 25,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,281.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

