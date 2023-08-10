Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 36,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.
Insider Activity at MongoDB
In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $856,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,101,674.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.32, for a total transaction of $5,746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,367,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $856,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,219,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,101,674.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,220 shares of company stock worth $38,763,571. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 346.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MongoDB Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MDB opened at $360.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.14. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $439.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
