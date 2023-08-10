Stock Traders Buy High Volume of MongoDB Put Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 23,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical volume of 1,056 put options.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.32, for a total value of $5,746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,311 shares in the company, valued at $75,367,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,114,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.32, for a total transaction of $5,746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,367,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,220 shares of company stock worth $38,763,571. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Guggenheim cut shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.09.

MongoDB Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $360.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.09 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $439.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.14.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

