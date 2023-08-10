JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

JOANN Price Performance

Shares of JOAN opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. JOANN has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $478.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.60 million. JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JOANN will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JOANN

Insider Buying and Selling at JOANN

In related news, Director Marybeth Hays bought 22,300 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $25,199.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,470.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JOANN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JOANN by 141.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in JOANN in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About JOANN

(Get Free Report)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.