Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.

Kirkland’s Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 118.19% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KIRK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

