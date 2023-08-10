Suncor Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 273,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SU opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

