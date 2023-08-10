Evelo Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,885 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.

Insider Activity at Evelo Biosciences

In other Evelo Biosciences news, insider Mark Bodmer sold 3,128 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $29,747.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $158,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 5,411,255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $12,499,999.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,931,685 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,192.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,602 shares of company stock valued at $55,216. Insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 654.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Trading Up 6.7 %

About Evelo Biosciences

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.56.

(Get Free Report)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

