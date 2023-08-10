Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 550 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland’s Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of KIRK opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.88 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KIRK. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

