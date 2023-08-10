Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $728,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.