Investors Purchase Large Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Call Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 10,613 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of COOP stock opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $60.68.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $1,952,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,501.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $1,952,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,501.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,054,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,114,210.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,240,350. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.