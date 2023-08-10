Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 19,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the typical daily volume of 931 call options.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $60.59 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.