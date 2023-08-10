Traders Purchase Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, July 16th.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.66. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter worth $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.