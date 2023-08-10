PulteGroup Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,498% compared to the average daily volume of 622 call options.

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $85.07 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $86.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.96.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 26,434 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 69,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PHM. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

