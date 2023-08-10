Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

Yandex Price Performance

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.02. Yandex has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $87.11.

Institutional Trading of Yandex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Yandex by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128,652 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Yandex by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Yandex by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Yandex by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

Featured Articles

