Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,113 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.

Berkshire Grey Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BGRY opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $339.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.74. Berkshire Grey has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 173.57% and a negative return on equity of 157.23%.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Grey

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

In related news, major shareholder Svf Ii Bg (De) Llc sold 65,567,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $91,794,243.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 51.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 74,293 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 15.9% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,594,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 218,859 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 975.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 270,021 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 199.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

